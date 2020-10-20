U.S. Attorney outlines elections security efforts in Indiana

Indiana’s U.S. Attorney, Josh Minkler, is explaining the laws that ensure you can vote safely, accurately and without intimidation or influence.

Minkler said recently that every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud.

According to authorities, federal law protects against intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes. It also provides that you can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass you.

Minkler says that Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Preston will be leading his office’s efforts on Election Day. She will be on duty in this District while the polls are open. She can be reached by the public at 317-452-0242 or at 317-229-2401.

The FBI will have special agents available in each field office to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. You can reach the local FBI field office at 317-595-4000.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation he suggest you call 911 immediately.

You can also make complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC at 800-253-3931 or find a link to a complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/