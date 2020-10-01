U.S. 50 work in Seymour to shift lanes Friday

You will see traffic switches on U.S. 50 in Seymour on Friday according to INDOT.

On or after Friday, all traffic will be moved to the westbound side of U.S. 50 between Agrico Lane and Sandy Creek Drive. Crews will then begin work on the eastbound side of the roadway. This will mean traffic will all be on the westbound lanes from Dupont Drive to U.S. 31, with two travel lanes in each direction and turn lanes available at Myers Street. This configuration will remain in place through late fall or early winter.

Access will still be available for residences and businesses located on the south side of U.S. 50.

You will also see temporary signals and temporary ramps continuing to remain in place in Interstate 65 at U.S. 50 during this phase of construction.

This is all part of the $15 million dollar pavement reconstruction project along U.S. 50 in Jackson County.