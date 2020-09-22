U.S. 50 roadwork to shutdown median in Seymour

INDOT says that the center median on U.S. 50 will be closing this morning at the intersection of Myers Street in Seymour while crews work on the ongoing pavement reconstruction project. The median is expected to close at 7 a.m. this morning and to reopen on Friday.

Crews will be removing the existing concrete pavement, installing new sub-grade treatment and placing permanent asphalt.

Eastbound motorists will need to turn around or use an alternate route to access locations along and off of U.S. 50 westbound. Westbound motorists will do the same to access locations on U.S. 50 eastbound.