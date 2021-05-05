U.S. 31 to be restricted in Jackson County for bridge work

INDOT says that traffic is going to be restricted on U.S. 31 south of Seymour for nearly three months, as contractors clean and repaint a bridge over Mutton Creek Ditch.

The work on the Jackson County bridge, south of Seymour and about a mile north of the Interstate 65 overpass, is set to begin Thursday and to wrap up in July. Traffic will be shifted during the work with one travel lave in each direction.

INDOT says that prior to painting, crews will be sandblasting to remove rust. This is part of a $300,000 dollar contract with Three Star Painting Inc., originally awarded in 2019.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use caution and drive without distractions in all work zones.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.