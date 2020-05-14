U.S. 31 in Jackson County to see restrictions due to bridge work

Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting that work will begin on Monday on the U.S. 31 bridge over the Mutton Ditch Creek in Jackson County.

That bridge is between Uniontown and Seymour, about a mile north of Interstate 65.

You will see traffic restricted to a single lane and a temporary signal in place while crews put a new surface on the deck.Work is expected to be completed by July. The work is dependent on the weather.

INDOT says when you are in a work zone, you should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and make sure you are driving without distractions.