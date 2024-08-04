Two Women Arrested for Theft, Resisting Arrest, and Child Endangerment

Two Women were arrested on Saturday after stealing from the Indiana Premium Outlet Mall and then leading Police on a chase, all while having two children in the vehicle.

On Saturday August 3, 2024, Edinburgh Police attempted to stop a vehicle on US 31 and I65 after the suspects in the vehicle were reported as stealing from the Indiana Premium Outlet Mall. The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I65 at speeds of 100 MPH.

Several agencies including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and set up stop sticks at the 90mm. The suspect’s vehicle hit the stop sticks at the 90 MM and pulled over just north of the Franklin exit with 2 flat tires. The 2 adult female occupants identified as 27 year old Alea Turentine and 33 year old Breanna Johnson, were taken into custody. While clearing the vehicle, Officers located 2 children inside the vehicle unharmed.

Turentine and Johnson have been arrested for multiple charges for the thefts, resisting with a vehicle and Child Endangerment.

The Children 2 years of age and 10 years of age were released to a family member. No one was injured in the incident.