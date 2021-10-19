Two wanted residents arrested near Ninth Street Park

Two Columbus residents wanted on warrants were arrested Monday night after police found them parked near Ninth Street Park.

According to Columbus police reports, officers noticed two people in a vehicle acting suspiciously at about 6:20 Monday evening. They identified the two as 27-year-old Kaylee D. Shuffitt and 44-year-old Jeffrey L. Watts, who were both wanted on warrants.

After taking them into custody, police found several baggies containing methamphetamine and marijuana, in Watts’ clothing, along with drug paraphernalia and several pills.

Shuffitt was arrested on an outstanding Bartholomew County warrant. Watts is facing new charges of dealing in methamphetamine, legend drug deception, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and giving a false identity statement, as well as the outstanding warrant.