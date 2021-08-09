Two Wanted in Jackson County Arrested

Two wanted individuals were arrested Thursday, after The Seymour Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff Office received a tip. The information relayed to police said that on Thursday that Brian Willman, Of Seymour, and Lindsey Grigsby of Anderson, were staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Seymour. Brian Willman, 37, of Seymour, Both wanted on Jackson County warrants for drug charges.

SPD patrol officers located the suspects behind the motel and they were taken into custody.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the motel room and a K-9 alerted officers to narcotics in the room. Meth, mushrooms, a stolen handgun, and other drug paraphernalia was found in the room. Both were arrested on their outstanding warrants and taken to Jackson County Jail also facing several new charges.