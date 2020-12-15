Two-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

Bartholomew County deputies are reporting that a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning sent five people to the hospital.

Emergency workers including deputies, Columbus Regional Hospital paramedics, Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department and the Indiana State Police were called to the crash at about 11:17 a.m. Sunday morning at U.S. 31 and East County Road 100S.

According to deputies, five people including one juvenile received minor injuries and were taken to Columbus Regional Health.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department