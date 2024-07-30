Two pedestrians injured in Columbus crash

Two pedestrians were struck and injured on the west side of Columbus in a Saturday accident.

According to Columbus Police Department, officers were called to the accident on West Jonathan Moore Pike and Two Mile House Road at about 9:27 p.m. Saturday night. An 18-year-old had been driving eastbound on Jonathan Moore Pike when he struck two women who were in the roadway, just east of the intersection.

A 41-year-old pedestrian suffered injuries to her leg and hip. She was first taken to Columbus Regional Health, then flown by Lifeline Helicopter to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. A 68-year-old pedestrian was also taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with minor injuries to her leg/hip.

Police say that the driver was no injured and has ben cooperating with the investigation. The Columbus Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating and the road was partially closed for about two hours.