Two officers injured during arrest of wanted man

Two Columbus police officers suffered minor injuries during a struggle to arrest a wanted man.

According to Columbus Police Department reports, officers were serving a warrant at a home in the 2600 block of 23rd Street about 10:50 a.m. Saturday morning. 35-year-old Kurtis J. Chaplain of Columbus was sitting outside when police arrived. Police say Chaplain was uncooperative and refused to put his hands behind his back. During the scuffle, two officers were slightly injured.

After being taken into custody, Chaplain was first taken to Columbus Regional Health to be checked out before being taken to jail on new charges of battery on a police officer with injury, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury and intimidation, as well as two outstanding Bartholomew County warrants.