Two new officers sworn in for Columbus department

Columbus Police Department is welcoming two new officers, sworn in this week.

Officer Kathryn Bunnell is originally from Idaho and graduated from Whitworth University in Washington State. She served in the United States Army reaching the rank of sergeant. She joined the Riley Police Department in Riley, Kansas where she served for nearly three years.

Officer Christian Walker attended Roncalli High School in Indianapolis and later graduated from Indiana State University. Walker previously worked as a corrections officer at the Johnson County Jail.

After an orientation program, Bunnell will continue her training in the department’s field training program. Walker will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department. From left, Officer Christian Walker, Chief Mike Richardson and Officer Kathryn Bunnell at Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony for the new officers.