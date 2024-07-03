Two new members added to Columbus Human Rights Commission

The Columbus Human Rights Commission is adding two new members to three year terms.

This week the Columbus City Council appointed Deanne Annandale and Kenna Huber to fill the open positions on the board.

Annandale is the Program Director at McDowell Education Center. She has a Bachelors and law degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. She and her family relocated to Columbus two years ago and before moving to the US, she was a litigation attorney.

Huber holds a Bachelors from the University of Evansville. She is a Quality Assurance Specialist for Ossium Health in Indianapolis.

The appointments brings the commission up to its full capacity.

The Columbus Human Rights Commission’s mission is to building and maintain an inclusive community by enforcing the Human Rights Ordinance, educating the public, challenging attitudes and systems that create barriers to equality and empowering community members to advance the mission.