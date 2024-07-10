Two new DARE officers added by Bartholomew County

The Bartholomew County Sheriffs’ Department is adding two new DARE officers for area schools.

According to the sheriff’s department, Deputy Anthony Bagby and Deputy Elizabeth Moore will serve in the roles. With the addition, the county department will have five DARE officers including Sgt. Andrew Whipker, Deputy Jessica Pendleton and Deputy Max Medina.

Columbus Police Department also has seven officers providing the program in local schools. That makes the Bartholomew County program one of the largest in the state.

The DARE program locally celebrated its 30th anniversary here in 2022.

DARE officers teach a one hour class focusing on educating sixth grade students about the dangers of drugs and the importance of making good decisions.