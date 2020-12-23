Two local businesses to receive state manufacturing grants

Two area businesses have been chosen for the third round of Indiana Manufacturing Readiness grants, announced yesterday by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The agency in partnership with Conexus Indiana announced $1.5 million dollars in grants to 31 Indiana businesses under the governor’s Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement program. The grants are meant to stimulate manufacturing investment and position the state for future growth.

FosTecH Inc. of Jackson County is receiving $44,222 to put in place a new manufacturing control system that lets customers customize individual products. The company manufactures firearm products for civilians, military and law enforcement customers.

Poolguard of Jennings County was awarded $56,250 to increase its productivity and capacity to meet the increased demand the company is seeing during the pandemic. The company manufactures swimming pool safety devices and builds its own electronic printed circuit boards.