Two killed in Jackson County crash on U.S. 50

Two people are dead after a crash this week in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Trawaun Litzlbauer, of Indianapolis and 67-year-old Stanley Baughman Jr of Medora were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office off of U.S. 50.

Deputies were called to the scene of the crash at about noon Wednesday in the 2200 east block of the highway after a collision between a passenger car and a pickup truck. Both Litzlbauer and Baughman were in the car.

The driver of the pickup, 43-year-old Charles Callahan, of Seymour was taken by helicopter to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.