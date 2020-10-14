Two killed after rollover crash near Edinburgh

Two people were killed after a single vehicle crash on U.S. 31 near Edinburgh Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say that a car driven by 68-year-old Rita J. Britton of Franklin was reported swerving across the yellow line several times at about 1:42 p.m. near U.S. 31 and Johnson County Road 550E. The vehicle then overcorrected, losing control, hitting a ditch and crashing, throwing Britton, who was not wearing a seatbelt, from the vehicle according to witnesses.

A passenger, 75-year-old Vicki J. Alexander of Greenwood was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by rescue workers.

Both Britton and Alexander were unconscious at the scene. Britton was flown by Lifeline helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital where she later died. Alexander was taken by Seals Ambulance to Methodist Hospital where she also died.

South bound U.S. 31 between State Road 252 and County Road 650S was closed for about three hours while the scene was cleaned up.

The accident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.