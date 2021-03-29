Two juveniles arrested in Centra Credit Union invasion

Seymour Police are reporting the arrest of two juveniles after the glass entry doors at Centra Credit Union on Jackson Park Drive were smashed Thursday.

A review of surveillance footage showed two teens broke the door glass and one entered the building, where he checked the vault and teller stations.

Based on footage from the bank and other locations, investigators identified two suspects who were taken into custody. Both confessed, according to police.

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and accused of burglary. The 15-year-old is also facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, and possession of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation.