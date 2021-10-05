Two Ivy Tech programs receive national accreditation

Ivy Tech Columbus is announcing that two of its engineering technology programs have earned accreditation.

The associate degree programs in Engineering Technology and in Mechanical Engineering Technology have been accredited by the Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission of ABET. That’s the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields.