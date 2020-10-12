Two injured in Jackson County off-road vehicle crash

Indiana Conservation officers are reporting that a man and woman were severely injured when their off-road vehicle crashed into a tree in northwestern Jackson County Saturday night.

Investigators say that the two were operating the vehicle on a roadway, but were not wearing helmets when they crashed. Speed and alcohol were possible contributing factors in the accident.

The Jackson County Sheriffs Department, Indiana State Police, Pershing Township Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, and Lifeline Air ambulance assisted at the scene.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.