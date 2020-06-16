Two injured in Friday night motorcycle crash

Two people were injured when an SUV collided with a motorcycle Friday night in northern Bartholomew County.

The sheriff’s department reports that the incident happened at about 10:18 Friday night at North U.S. 31 and Market Place Drive. The cyclist, 52-year-old Richard Morgan and a passenger, 55-year-old Sharon Morgan, both of Scottsburg, suffered leg injuries and were flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Timothy Hotz of Edinburgh, was uninjured.