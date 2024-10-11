Two injured in cross on Southern Crossing

Authorities say that a series of crashes Wednesday morning in southern Bartholomew County tied up traffic for hours.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to an accident with injuries at 6:44 a.m. in the morning on Southern Crossing. Deputies found two vehicles had collided, with one flipping over, trapping the driver inside.

68 year old Gerard Morin of Columbus was rescued from the overturned vehicle. He was flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with series injuries. The other driver, 49-year-old Bradley DeWees of Nashville, was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Police say that based on their initial investigation, it appears Dewees crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into Morin’s eastbound car.

While the crash scene was investigated and cleaned up, three other crashes in the area, causing extensive backups and for the road to be closed for hours.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department