Two injured in crash on rural 25th Street

Two people were injured Monday morning after a crash on rural 25th Street east of Columbus.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 8300 block of 25th Street at about 5:20 yesterday morning to find two vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of a van, 66-year-old Wayne L. Fields of Hartsville was flown by helicopter to a trauma center in Indianapolis. The driver of a car, 25-year-old Lane M. Luhn of North Vernon was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by CRH paramedics.

The accident remains under investigation. Indiana State Police, Clay Township and Columbus Township volunteer firefighters also assisted at the scene.