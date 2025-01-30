Two injured after fall through ice on frozen lake

Two men were injured after a Crothersville man fell through the ice while fishing Wednesday.

According to conservation officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 76-year-old Jasper Combs of Crothersville was about 100 yards from the shore when he fell through the ice on Elk Creek Lake in Washington County at about 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Another fisherman, 67-year-old Bernard Broadus, of Georgetown, heard Combs call for help and attempted to rescue him. That’s when Broadus also fell through. Officers say that Broadus spent about five minutes in the water before being able to free himself.

Other anglers had called 911 for assistance, and a Washington County deputy and Gibson Township firefighter were able to throw a rope to Combs and rescue him. By that time he had been clinging to the ice for nearly 45 minutes.

Conservation Officers urge you to wear a life jacket whenever you are participating in activities on or near the water.

Brownstown Fire Department also assisted at the scene.