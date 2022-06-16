Two girls rescued from Greenwood retention pond

Indiana Department of Natural Resource conservation officers are investigating after two girls were pulled from a retention pond in Greenwood last night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Edgewater Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday after two girls were separated from their group playing in the pond, and did not resurface. The two were pulled from the 15-foot deep pond by Greenwood police and firefighters after being underwater for at least 15 to 25 minutes. They were taken to Franciscan Health and Community South Hospitals in critical condition.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Bargersville Fire Department, Indianapolis Fire Department, Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Department, and Southport Police Department.