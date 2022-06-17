Two girls die after recovery from Greenwood retention pond

Two girls pulled from a Greenwood retention pond Wednesday night have died.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after two girls were separated from their group playing in the pond, and did not resurface.

The two were pulled from the 15-foot deep pond by Greenwood police and firefighters after being underwater for at least 15 to 25 minutes. One girl was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital where she died and the other to Community South Hospital and then to Riley Hospital for Children.

Both died Thursday, according to Indiana Conservation officers. The DNR investigation into the incident is ongoing and an autopsy was scheduled for the first girl yesterday.