Two facing drug-related charges after Taylorsville traffic stop

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after a Bartholomew County deputy stopped a vehicle near Taylorsville.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, the deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of West County Road 650N and Main Street at about 1:35 a.m. in the morning Thursday. The department’s police dog Jari alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search uncovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

The driver, 30-year-old Ashley Allman of Elizabethtown was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

A passenger, 35-year-old Craig Hill of Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing as well as an outstanding warrant.