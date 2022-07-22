Local News Top Story 

Two facing drug-related charges after Taylorsville traffic stop

Ashley D. Allman. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after a Bartholomew County deputy stopped a vehicle near Taylorsville.

According to reports from the sheriff’s department, the deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of West County Road 650N and Main Street at about 1:35 a.m. in the morning Thursday. The department’s police dog Jari alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search uncovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

The driver, 30-year-old Ashley Allman of Elizabethtown was arrested on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

A passenger, 35-year-old Craig Hill of Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and false informing as well as an outstanding warrant.

Craig S. Hill. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.