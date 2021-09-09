Two facing drug-related charges after eastern Columbus traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police reports, officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation near 7th Street and Gladstone Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. A police dog alerted to the odor of drugs in the vehicle and a search uncovered fentanyl and a digital scale in the car’s center console. Police also discovered drugs and paraphernalia that a passenger had hidden in her clothes.

The driver, 55-year-old Scott W. Bryant and the passenger, 31-year-old Courtney Bullington, both of Columbus, were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a narcotics drug and of drug paraphernalia.