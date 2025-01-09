Two facing drug charges after traffic stop

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies stopped a vehicle with an obstructed license plate at just before 1 a.m. in the morning on January 2nd in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65. The driver crossed the centerline while being followed by the deputy before he was pulled over.

Deputies say the driver, 59-year-old Paul Crank of Indianapolis initially gave a fake name and said he was having a panic attack and requested an ambulance. A search of the vehicle uncovered syringes in Crank’s backpack. After being checked out at the hospital, he was arrested on preliminary charges including making a false identity statement, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine as well as an out of county warrant.

A female passenger, 32-year-old Kayla Flynn of Bloomington, also began having a panic attack and requested a trip to the hospital. At the hospital she admitted to carrying drugs and she was found to have hidden 34 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, pills, marijuana and a fake $100 bill. She was also found to have an outstanding warrant from another county.

Flynn is being accused of possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, as well as counterfeiting.

Photos courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department