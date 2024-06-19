Two facing drug charges after Jennings traffic stop

Two people have been arrested on drug charges near the Jennings County Courthouse.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle after a traffic violation at about 6:04 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle also had an expired registration. The deputy talked to the driver, 51-year-old William J. Kolb of Scipio and noticed that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A police dog was brought to the scene and alerted to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search found 15 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Kolb was arrested on charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Invasion of Privacy, Possession of Synthetic Urine and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

A passenger, 31-year-old Kiesha S. Weiler of Columbus was also arrested on preliminary charges for possessing drugs and paraphernalia and for visiting a common nuisance.