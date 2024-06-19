Local News Top Story 

Two facing drug charges after Jennings traffic stop

William J. Kolb. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people have been arrested on drug charges near the Jennings County Courthouse.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle after a traffic violation at about 6:04 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle also had an expired registration. The deputy talked to the driver, 51-year-old William J. Kolb of Scipio and noticed that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. A police dog was brought to the scene and alerted to the odor of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search found 15 grams of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Kolb was arrested on charges including Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Invasion of Privacy, Possession of Synthetic Urine and for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Kiesha S. Weiler. Photo courtesy of Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

A passenger, 31-year-old Kiesha S. Weiler of Columbus was also arrested on preliminary charges for possessing drugs and paraphernalia and for visiting a common nuisance.