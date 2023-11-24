Two die in Shelby County plane crash

A plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County left two people dead.

According to the Indiana State Police, rescue workers were called to the 6300 block of North County Road 325W for the plane crash at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. They found the burning wreckage of the small aircraft in the middle of a corn field in the Fairland area. After knocking down the fire they discovered the remains of one man and later that evening found another body of a man in the wreckage. Authorities say it is not clear yet if that was all of the passengers in the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be handling the circumstances of the crash.

Indiana State Police were assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, Shelby County medics and the county coroner’s office.