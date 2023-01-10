Two die in crash on U.S. 31 in Johnson County

Two people died last night in a southeastern Johnson County traffic crash.

According to reports from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the crash on U.S. 31 north of State Road 252 at about 9:20 p.m. last night. Deputies found two vehicles involved in the collision in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims will not be released until they are confirmed by the coroner’s office and their families can be notified.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed down while the accident scene was investigated and cleaned up. The accident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s department was aided at the scene by the Amity, Edinburgh and Bargersville fire departments and Edinburgh police department.