Two companies show interest in providing rural internet service

Bartholomew County Commissioners have found two companies interested in providing rural broadband internet to the county, for a share of $4 million set aside from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Earlier this month, the commissioners had sought proposals from companies that were willing to provide rural broadband under broad expectations set by the county. Those expectations included providing fiber optic cable to homes, with at least 1 gig upload and download speeds, affordable service for families with modest incomes and eventually providing access to all rural homes.

Commissioner Tony London has been championing the rural broadband efforts in the county. He said that the commissioners sought proposals specifically from companies interested in receiving funding from the county. Because broadband internet is essentially unregulated, there is nothing stopping any other providers from offering service to underserved rural residents without the county’s financial help.

The county opened proposals yesterday from AT&T and Meridiam Infrastructure North American Corp. Commissioners took the proposals under advisement. They hope to be able to consider the proposals and make a decision in about a month.