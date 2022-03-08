Two companies planning expansions in Edinburgh revitalization area

Two companies are looking for tax breaks for their expansion plans in northern Bartholomew County, with about $30 million in total investment across the street from each other.

The County Council tonight will be considering tax abatements for two companies in an economic revitalization zone in the Edinburgh area. Under a tax abatement, property taxes are phased in over a period of years, rather than due all at once.

Drug Plastics Closures Inc. is planning a new facility on West County Road 800N. A new 60,000 square foot building would connect two buildings on the property at a cost of just under $15 million dollars with another $11 million investment in new equipment. A company spokesman said that approval of a tax abatement would be the deciding factor whether the company builds the facility here or in Arizona.

Tsune America LLC is planning a new $3 million, 18 thousand square foot facility next to their current facility on Presidential Way. It will also include $1 million in new equipment.

Both companies are seeking a 10-year abatement on the real property and a 5 year abatement on equipment.

County Commissioners signed off on the requested tax abatements at their meeting yesterday.

County Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight in their chambers at the Bartholomew County Governmental Office Building on Third Street.