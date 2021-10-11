Two Columbus residents killed in crash on Interstate 65

Two Columbus residents died early Monday morning in a crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police reports, an SUV driven by 25-year-old Kaitlyn N. Schindler of Maryville was driving south in the northbound lanes of the Interstate 65 near Crothersville for unknown reasons at about 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Her vehicle struck a southbound SUV being driven by 26-year-old Chelsea J. Boston of Columbus head-on. Schindler, Boston and Boston’s back-seat passenger, 21-year-old Tapanga M. Eudy, also of Columbus all died of injuries suffered in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

25-year-old Dai Von T. Coram of Columbus was a front-seat passenger in Boston’s vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown by Stat-Flight helicopter to University of Louisville Hospital. Coram has since been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say it is not yet known of drugs or alcohol paid a part in the crash. Toxicology results are still pending.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about six hours between Crothersville and Uniontown while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was cleaned up.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County EMS and Fire Departments, Howard’s Wrecker Service and Hampton’s Wrecker Service.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.