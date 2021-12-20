Two Columbus North seniors receive Lilly Endowment scholarships

This year’s recipients of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships in Bartholomew County are Megan Allman and Ashley Lara, both seniors at Columbus North High School.

Allman is the daughter of Scott and Sandra Allman. She is active in North media, peer mentoring, the National Honor Society, environmental club, youth ministry and Dancers Studio Inc. She plans to pursue a dance major.

Lara is the daughter of Juan Lara and Anabelly Sanchez. She has been active in the Sound of North marching band, jazz band, wind ensemble and as a youth ambassador. She plans to pursue studies as a physician’s assistant.

The two were chosen from 48 applications this year to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County. Other finalists were Zane Glick and Nicole Meza Sanchez from North; Zoe Barnsfather, Ella Thompson and Eliza Whiteside from East; Jessyka Brown and Carlie Menefee from Columbus Signature Academy-New Tech; and Graham Kennedy from Hauser Jr-Sr High School.

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. They are meant for students planning four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a bachelor’s degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.