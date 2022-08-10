Local News Top Story 

Two Columbus firefighters promoted

Battalion Chief Eric Darlage

Columbus Fire Department is announcing the promotion of two firefighters.

Capt. Eric Darlage is being promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief. Darlage is a 22-year member of the department and previously served as the Battalion-A Captain at Fire Station #1. Darlage will serve as the commanding officer of Battalion-A.

Lt. Michael Nida is being promoted to the rank of Captain. Nida is a 22-year member of the department and previously served as the Battalion-C Lieutenant at Fire Station #2. Nida has been assigned to serve as the Battalion-A Captain at Fire Station #1.

Capt. Michael Nida

Last week, the department announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Terry Whitis, a 33-year veteran of the department.