Two Columbus firefighters promoted

Columbus Fire Department is announcing the promotion of two firefighters.

Capt. Eric Darlage is being promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief. Darlage is a 22-year member of the department and previously served as the Battalion-A Captain at Fire Station #1. Darlage will serve as the commanding officer of Battalion-A.

Lt. Michael Nida is being promoted to the rank of Captain. Nida is a 22-year member of the department and previously served as the Battalion-C Lieutenant at Fire Station #2. Nida has been assigned to serve as the Battalion-A Captain at Fire Station #1.

Last week, the department announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Terry Whitis, a 33-year veteran of the department.