Two Columbus companies to make virtual pitches Tuesday

Two Columbus companies will be pitching their projects Tuesday night before startup accelerator gener8tor.

The virtual pitch night will feature 10 companies with each company having five minutes to pitch their initiatives.

This is part of the inaugural gBeta Bloomington-Columbus virtual pitch competition. The companies are all from the region covered by the Velocities program, a partnership between the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, The Mill in Bloomington, and Elevate Ventures.

The Columbus companies taking part are garb2ART founded by Dawn Andrews and Ninebx founded by Manish Goel.

The pitch program is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and ultimately become competitive for equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

You are invited to watch the the virtual pitch night from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can register here.

Photo courtesy of Dawn Andrews.