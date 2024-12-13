Two being charged in Interstate 65 road rage shooting

Two people are facing charges stemming from a road rage incident last week on Interstate 65 in southeastern Indiana. I

ndiana State Police say two vehicles sideswiped each other after speeding up and slowing down in Clark County on I-65 last Friday afternoon. The drivers exchanged hand gestures and displayed handguns at each other, before pulling off at the Henryville exit. After getting out of their vehicles, 30-year-old Kasey Haven of Salem allegedly fired four shots striking 64-year-old Ricky Hill in the arm. Hill was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. Haven and Hill are both being charged.

Haven is facing charges of:

Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony

Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 6 Felony

Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Level 6 Felony

Aggressive Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

Hill is being accused of