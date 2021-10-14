Two Bartholomew County subdivisions to see street closings

The Bartholomew County Highway Department says roads in The Orchard and Colony Parke subdivisions will be closed while an asphalt overlay is done.

The work starts Friday and is expected to continue Saturday and Monday. The roads will be closed from 8 a.m. until dark daily.

You should avoid the areas if you can and the county asks that you have patience while the work is done. They also say you need to move all cars, RVs, campers and other vehicles from the roads before Friday, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.