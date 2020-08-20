Local News 

Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stops

Jessica D. Johnson. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Columbus police say they arrested two people on drug possession charges Tuesday after unrelated traffic stops.

The first happened at just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, when police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 11th and Chestnut streets. The driver appeared nervous and a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search recovered methamphetamine and a syringe. 34-year-old Jessica D. Johnson is facing drug and injection device possession charges.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle near 20th Street and Cottage Avenue. A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics and a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the trunk.

Benjamin T. Leonard. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

41-year-old Benjamin T. Leonard was arrested on charges of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a legend drug, as well as driving with a suspended license from a previous conviction.