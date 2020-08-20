Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stops

Columbus police say they arrested two people on drug possession charges Tuesday after unrelated traffic stops.

The first happened at just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, when police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 11th and Chestnut streets. The driver appeared nervous and a police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search recovered methamphetamine and a syringe. 34-year-old Jessica D. Johnson is facing drug and injection device possession charges.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle near 20th Street and Cottage Avenue. A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics and a search uncovered methamphetamine and paraphernalia in the trunk.

41-year-old Benjamin T. Leonard was arrested on charges of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a legend drug, as well as driving with a suspended license from a previous conviction.