Two arrested on drug charges after Jennings traffic stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men on drug related charges in Country Squire Lakes.

According to reports from the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department a deputy pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on Sunday in the subdivision. After seeing several items in the vehicle that appeared drug related, a police dog was brought to the scene and it alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A search revealed about 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone pills, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle Gary Shane Lowe and passenger Randy McNeal were both taken into custody on preliminary charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia, along with maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.

McNeal is also facing charges for possessing methamphetamine and a syringe in a penal facility, after he was found to be carrying more drug-related items into the Jennings County Jail.