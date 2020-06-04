Two arrested on drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop

Two men were arrested in Columbus Monday afternoon on drug charges after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Columbus police say that a city officer and Bartholomew County deputy pulled over a vehicle at 11th at Chestnut streets at about 3:30 Monday afternoon because the vehicle had an expired license plate and cracked windshield. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs inside the vehicle and the driver allegedly sped away and officers began chasing the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Matthew B. Herron of Columbus ignored several stop signs and traffic signals and drove into oncoming traffic, before eventually stopping in the 8100 block of 25th Street. A search revealed methamphetamine and counterfeit money, police report.

Herron is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, reckless driving in a construction zone, criminal recklessness and counterfeiting

A passenger, 30-year-old Timothy A. Mose, of Crawfordsville, is being accused of possession of methamphetamine