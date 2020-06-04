Local News Top Story 

Two arrested on drug charges after fleeing from traffic stop

admin
Matthew Herron. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

Two men were arrested in Columbus Monday afternoon on drug charges after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Columbus police say that a city officer and Bartholomew County deputy pulled over a vehicle at 11th at Chestnut streets at about 3:30 Monday afternoon because the vehicle had an expired license plate and cracked windshield. A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs inside the vehicle and the driver allegedly sped away and officers began chasing the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Matthew B. Herron of Columbus ignored several stop signs and traffic signals and drove into oncoming traffic, before eventually stopping in the 8100 block of 25th Street. A search revealed methamphetamine and counterfeit money, police report.

Herron is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, reckless driving in a construction zone, criminal recklessness and counterfeiting

Timothy Mose. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department

A passenger, 30-year-old Timothy A. Mose, of Crawfordsville, is being accused of possession of methamphetamine