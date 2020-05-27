Local News Top Story 

Two arrested on drug charges after East Columbus traffic stop

admin
Stephen B. Wyatt. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Two people were arrested on drug charges early Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in eastern Columbus.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Columbus Police stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation near 10th Street and McClure Road. While officers spoke with the driver, 25 year old Alison Overfelt, of Columbus they noticed that her passenger, 57-year-old Stephen B. Wyatt of Elizabethtown, was acting nervous. A police dog alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly found methamphetamine, Suboxone pills, marijuana, multiple syringes, along with drug paraphernalia including a pipe, scales, and corner cut baggies.

Both Overfelt and Wyatt were arrested.

Alison Overfelt. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Wyatt is facing charges of possession of a legend drug injection device, methamphetamine, a legend drug, a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Overfelt is being accused of possessing methamphetamine, a legend drug injection device and drug paraphernalia.