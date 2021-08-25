Two arrested on drug charges after Columbus traffic stop

Two people were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Columbus.

According to police reports, a Columbus officer pulled over a vehicle at about 1 this morning near Eighth and Sycamore Streets because its license plate light was out.

Officers discovered that the driver, 28-year-old Makaelin J. Wilks had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.

A police dog alerted to the smell of drugs in the vehicle and a search found two straws containing methamphetamine under the driver’ seat and a piece of aluminum foil with burnt residue in the center console.

Wilks was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license with a previous conviction, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and possession of paraphernalia, along with the Jackson County warrant.

A passenger, 53-year-old Lisa G. Bryant, had a bag containing pills and suboxone, a glass pipe was found where she was sitting and two small bags in her clothing contained methamphetamine and fentanyl.

She is facing charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.