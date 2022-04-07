Two arrested in storage unit burglary investigation

Seymour police arrested two people yesterday after an investigation into a break-in at a storage facility.

According to Seymour police reports, officers were alerted to a break-in at a storage facility on East Tipton Street on March 25th. The owner said at least one storage unit had been broken into and said there were two suspects in a vehicle. But police could not find the suspects or the vehicle.

The owner later provided additional information, and police developed two possible suspects.

On Wednesday, police found the vehicle and the two suspects, 33-year-old Joshua Shelton and 31-year-old Sonya Thompson, both of Seymour. Neither of the two had a valid driver’s license. During a search of the vehicle, police found a syringe in a backpack owned by Thompson.

Shelton was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, theft and possession of marijuana. Thompson is being accused of possessing the syringe.