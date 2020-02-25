Two arrested in stolen SUV in Jennings County

Jennings County deputies are reporting that two people were arrested early this morning with a stolen SUV out of Aurora.

Deputies received the tip from Aurora Police Department that the Jeep Grand Cherokee could be in Jennings County and at about 12:30 this morning a deputy saw a vehicle matching that description near Country Manor and Walnut Grove Lane in County Squire Lakes.

While the deputy pulled behind the vehicle, the driver pulled into a home, got out and began knocking on a door. With confirmation that it was the stolen vehicle, the deputy took the man into custody after having to threaten to release his police dog on the suspect. He was later identified as 32-year-old Jarede Bonds of Lawrenceburg who was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.

A woman in the Jeep, 26-year-old Mikayla B. Cameron of North Vernon was also taken into custody. During the investigation it was found that she left her three children with a family member who was unable to provide care to the children. She is facing preliminary charges of auto theft, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.