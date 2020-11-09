Two arrested in Seymour garage burglary investigation

Two people have been arrested in connection to a garage burglary in Seymour.

Seymour police say that tools, car parts and copper fittings were taken from a garage in the 300 block of South Carter Street last week. Property owners provided police with video evidence of a vehicle leaving the scene of the thefts. That and other evidence on the scene led police to a home in the 800 block of West Laurel Street on Thursday.

More than 70 items were recovered from the home on West Laurel Street and 14 more items found in a home in the 700 block of South Walnut Street.

40-year-old Ricky J. Stewart and 29-year-old Kelly J. Shelton allegedly admitted to police that they had taken then items from the garage. They were arrested on felony charges of theft and burglary.