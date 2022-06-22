Two arrested in Jennings County drug investigation

A drug investigation by Jennings County deputies led to the arrest of two people in Country Squire Lakes on Monday.

According to Jennings County Sheriff’s Department reports, deputies began the investigation Monday afternoon, leading to a search warrant being served at a home in Country Squire Lakes. The search revealed more than 12 grams of methamphetamine, firearms, drug paraphernalia, syringes and other controlled substances.

40-year-old Jason Bensheimer from North Vernon was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing 10 grams or more of methamphetamine as well as for possessing the drugs, a syringe and paraphernalia.

38-year-old Natasha Brewer of North Vernon is facing preliminary charges of possessing drugs and paraphernalia as well as maintaining a common nuisance.