Two arrested for drunk driving within hours over the weekend

Two men were arrested for driving drunk over the weekend in Columbus, despite prior convictions for driving under the influence.

According to Columbus Police, officers were called to reports of a reckless driver at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night near Middle Road and Poshard Drive. Police saw the vehicle driving slowly and stopped the driver, 26-year-old Jacob M. Crays of Cicero, Indiana. Crays had glassy eyes and slurred speech and there was also an empty wine box in the car. After failing several field sobriety tests and being taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood test, he was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

A few hours later, an officer saw a driver blow through the stop light at 25th Street and U.S. 31. According to the officer, the driver was going so fast the patrol car shook as the pickup went past. Police stopped the driver near Eastbrook Plaza at about 1:15 a.m. in the morning. The driver, 40 year old Trent F. Barthel of Buffalo, Minnesota failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to CRH for a blood test. A search of his vehicle recovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is facing preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and for possessing the marijuana and drug paraphernalia.